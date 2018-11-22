After much speculation into his allusive ITV signing, it was officially confirmed that the Deal or No Deal legend would be flying Down Under earlier in the week.

Having reportedly signed the most expensive I’m A Celebrity fee ever, his appearance is worth a rumoured £600,000.

And, if the preview for his debut appearance in Oz is anything to go by, Noel will be worth every last penny of the whopping contract…

In a clip from tonight’s episode, Noel arrives in the middle of a Bushtucker trial – as his new campmates battle it out in a gladiator themed challenge.

Appearing to hold all the power, the 69-year-old TV legend becomes ‘The Emperor’ – meaning he must decide the fate of his fellow celebrities, who are now ‘gladiators’.

Waiting for Noel’s arrival, the unknowing stars line up in the pouring rain of the Colosseum – oblivious to his presence behind the walls of the stadium.

As Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly reveal the new arrival, Noel dramatically emerges from behind a curtain – leaving a number of the campmates utterly gobsmacked.

However, as the majority celebrate Noel’s arrival, much-loved contestant Harry Redknapp is left looking slightly lost for words…

Greeting the gladiators, who patiently wait on his orders, Noel then commands the ten celebrities to ‘hail… and rain’.

Noel’s appearance on the show is set to be a pretty big one – with countless viewers taking to social media to congratulate ITV on the mega signing.

However, the pressure is certainly on – as fans have been demanding a range of Deal or No Deal themed challenges…

‘If Noel Edmonds doesn’t answer the camp phone when it rings with⁠ ⁠‘it’s the banker’ I’m gonna be disappointed,’ shared one.

Agreeing, another added: ‘If Noel Edmonds doesn’t say ‘Meal or No Meal’ whilst in the jungle I’ll be heavily disappointed.’