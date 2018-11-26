Well, this is awkward...

Let’s face it, we’re already obsessed with the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! and it’s only been on a week…

Not only are we loving this year’s batch of brave celebs, but there’s also the added bonus of new presenter Holly Willoughby – who’s joined Declan Donnelly in Australia while Ant McPartlin takes some time out.

Unfortunately, fans have now been forced to defend the This Morning star after she had a rather tense run-in with Noel Edmonds during last night’s show.

Deal or No Deal star Noel and his campmate Nick Knowles joined Holly and Dec for the latest Bushtucker Trial ‘Catch A Falling Star’, which involved the celebs dangling 20ft above the ground while battling a load of creepy crawlies to win some meals for camp.

But viewers of ITV telly show were less-than-impressed when 69-year-old Noel seemingly took a swipe at Holly following some words of encouragement.

After the I’m A Celebrity host said: ‘We’re almost there,’ Noel hit back: ‘I like the use of the word “we” Holly! I don’t think you’re up here with us!’

Taking it like a pro, she responded: ‘I am in spirit.’

But while 37-year-old Holly might have taken the quip in good spirit, it looks like fans at home weren’t so forgiving, as one fumed: ‘What makes Noel Edmonds think he can be so rude to Holly???’

‘Why’s Noel proper got something against Holly,’ another similarly asked.

While a third added: ‘We know this is how Noel behaves but I’m not sure if he just a bit more moody to Holly because he don’t like her.’

And they weren’t the only ones…

This comes after Noel previously branded Holly ‘aggressive and disrespectful’ after the pair clashed during an appearance on This Morning back in 2016.

But it looks like all was forgiven pretty quickly as Holly later went on to kiss the telly star on the cheek as he left the trial.