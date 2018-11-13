Witchetty grubs at the ready!





With just days until the launch of I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here!, we were left wondering when ITV bosses would finally reveal the official line-up.

However, we’ve been put out of our misery once and for all – and all has been revealed!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of her brood as the family jet off to Oz

Yesterday the official confirmed line-up made its way onto social media, sending fans into a frenzy ahead of Sunday’s launch night.

And it’s fair to say we’re in for a treat – with famous faces including John Barrowman, Emily Atak and Rita Simons all set to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle Down Under.

So, exactly who will be facing the critters, rough sleeping conditions and campfire dramz?!

1. John Barrowman…

Having starred in TV shows such as Doctor Who, Torchwood and a pretty infamous stint on Celebrity Big Brother, 51-year-old John is going for gold – having revealed his big plans to scoop the title of King of the Jungle.

‘I would be over the moon if I won,’ he said.

2. Emily Atak…

You’ll definitely recognise 28-year-old Emily from her role as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners – having also starred in a range of other TV and movie gigs such as the Dad’s Army film and The Tracey Ullman show.

And it would appear that Emily might bring some campsite romance, as she revealed a hunt for love just days before setting off to Oz. ‘

‘I think if you look for it, it’s less likely you’ll find it, but I kind of am looking. I’d love to plan a future with someone,’ she told The Mirror.

3. Fleur East…

Fleur was a runner-up on the 2014 season of The X Factor, who then released the UK top three hit Sax.

The 31-year-old babe was spotted landing in Australia yesterday, sparking suspicions of her campsite appearance.

4. Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty…

As one of the experts on The Chase, the Ozzie jungle might be a little bit out of Anne’s comfort zone…

In fact, the 60-year-old has shared that not being able to escape some of the more pesky campmates may be a ‘source of stress’ for her.

5. Sair Khan…

The 30-year-old Coronation Street star is a long way from the Corrie cobbles now, as she prepares to embark on life in the jungle.

Usually known as her onscreen alias, the role of Alya Nazir, we’re very excited to meet the real Sair.

6. Nick Knowles…

Nick Knowles is the presenter of DIY SOS, Rogue Traders and a number of other shows for the BBC.

Whilst the 56-year-old is only just officially confirmed as a campmate, he arrived in Australia yesterday wearing a very I’m A Celebrity-esque hat – managing to give the game away somewhat.

7. James McVey…

James, 24, is a member of UK band The Vamps – who have had top ten hits in the UK and US.

Speaking of his jungle stint, the star revealed that he’d most like viewers to see him as a ‘kind and considerate person’.

8. Harry Redknapp…

Harry, 71, is an English football manager – having also been an advisor to Central Coast Mariners and a director at Southern Football League club Wimborne Town.

He won’t be taking the jungle stint too seriously, as Harry is looking to ‘have fun and see what happens’.

9. Rita Simons…

Famed for her role as Eastenders’ Roxy Mitchell, 41-year-old Rita has one big fear fear for the jungle… her snoring!

‘I do have really horrendous snoring, it’s not fun for other people,’ she said.

10. Malique Thompson-Dwyer…

The final soap star, Malique Thompson-Dwyer, currently plays Prince McQueen on Hollyoaks.

The 20-year-old is looking for a ‘little break’ from the drama of his soap life…. not sure if you’ll be getting much rest and recuperation, Malique!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts Sunday, November 18 at 9pm on ITV