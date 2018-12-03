Rather you than us, Rita!

By this later stage of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! schedule, the campmates are already very well-acquainted with the creepy crawlies that often surround them.

Spending half their time Down Under sifting cockroaches, spiders and other unmentionable creatures out from under their jungle uniform, the famous faces have overcome a great deal of jungle hurdles.

However, tonight’s edition of the hit ITV show might just be one step too far for a certain star – as poor Rita Simons squirms in horror as a rogue cockroach goes ‘up her crack’!

In what appears to be the plot of all our nightmares, the Eastenders actress suffers an unwelcome visitor in her knickers during the challenge Stars Of The Silver Scream.

For the trial, Rita and her co-star James McVey are both stars locked away in separate chambers as they answer film trivia questions in a bid to put food on the table.

After Rita has answered one of Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly‘s film trivia correctly, James then has a limited amount of time to unscrew a star with his tongue – gaining food for the camp.

Of course, Rita and James are anything but lonely in their separate chambers – with a bevvy of extra guests also invited along to the quiz.

During the clip, Rita has a series of cockroaches, crickets and mealworms poured over her… with one roach even making a bid for freedom up her trouser leg!

‘It’s gone up my bum I know it has,’ she squealed as Holly asked: ‘Are you alright Rita? Has it gone up your bum?’

‘It’s gone up my crack! It’s brave,’ the actress responded, clearly distressed by the guest in her pants.

Yup, rather you than us Rita!

Whilst we’ll have to wait until tonight to see how James and Rita fare against the Stars Of The Silver Scream trial, the pair certainly appeared to be off to a flying start.