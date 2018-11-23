Eeek! This is awkward...
Noel Edmonds definitely made an impact when he arrived in the I’m A Celebrity 2018 Jungle last night.
The Deal Or No Deal presenter was announced as the ‘camp emperor’ during the dramatic show, with viewers instantly divided over his entrance.
And it looks like EastEnders star Rita Simons also had some thoughts about the telly presenter, as she reportedly snapped at Noel during some unseen footage.
Speaking on the spin-off show Extra Camp, host Declan Donnelly revealed: ‘John (Barrowman) has already started to crack, and Nick (Knowles) is biting his lip. Rita wasn’t happy yesterday down at the trial.
‘It wasn’t in the show tonight but when we were filming the trial, Rita had a go didn’t she?
‘Noel and Harry (Redknapp) were kind of talking amongst themselves, and she went “weren’t you two listening?!” And we were like “woaah.”‘
It looks like drama has officially started in the Jungle…
The revelation comes after WestEnd performer John got into a very awkward confrontation with Noel when he was asked ‘not to scratch his groin’ while talking to the emperor.
Clearly not amused by the comment, John, 51, hit back, insisting he wasn’t scratching his groin at all.
Talking about Noel later in the Bush Telegraph, John said: ‘I know he was trying to make a joke and be funny but it didn’t land well with me and for that moment I’m probably being overly sensitive and it’s at this exact time that my husband would say I need a sandwich.
‘It’s not his fault and I’m an adult, I know that, it was just that moment and some of us are feeling “arhhh”.’
And viewers of the show seem to agree with the campmates’ as hundreds took to social media during the show.
‘Just catching up on I’m a celebrity and omg I hate noel already #imaceleb,’ one said.
While a second agreed: ‘Noel Edmonds… Cringe Worthy! #imacelebrity #NoelEdmonds.’
Although a few have been quick to defend the star…
Ooo, it’s all kicking off!