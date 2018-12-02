We take a look at the best – and worst – paid celebs on this series of I’m A Celeb…

Show bosses have pushed the boat out this year with the star-studded line-up for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, but it certainly hasn’t come cheap – no to mention Holly Willoughby‘s fat cheque (rumoured to be £500,000) for standing in for Ant.



Latecomer Noel Edmonds is thought to be receiving the highest ever salary in the show’s history – a whopping £600,000.

But not every cast member is getting paid that much to slum it in the Australian jungle.

Here, we reveal the stars price tags…

John Barrowman £120k -£200k

The Doctor Who star is expecting a six-figure salary that is fit for a king – or queen!

Malique Thompson-Dwyer £15k

From Hollyoaks to the jungle, the 20-year-old’s first shot at reality TV is expected to rake in a lot less than his co-stars, but TV sources reckon he’ll pull in a younger audience.

Fleur East £50k-£70k

The singer is said to be a huge fan of the show, but according to sources she had to negotiate a bit before she landed this hefty pay out.

Noel Edmonds £600k

The Deal Or No Deal star has bagged the biggest pay cheque this series with this eye-watering fee.

Sair Khan £40k

She’s well known for her role as Alya Nazir on Corrie, but the star is hoping her stint in the jungle will help boost her profile as well as earn her a bit of extra cash.

James McVey £40k

Taking a break from his successful music career, The Vamps star has chosen to ditch the rock and roll lifestyle for a few weeks in the jungle – but not without a worthwhile pay cheque!

Rita Simons £80k-£100k

Alan Sugar’s niece has proven that big money deals really do run in the family with her fee – maybe she took some negotiating tips from Uncle Alan!

Nick Knowles £200k

Up there with some of the big earners, Nick has been offered a tidy sum to take part this year – even demanding the figure was raised before he signed on the dotted line.

Anne Hegarty £60k-£80k

Not taking any prisoners, the Governess chased her way to receive this impressive five-figure fee.

Harry Redknapp £500k

Just behind Noel, Harry has landed himself an enormous fee for this series- no wonder he’s happy to be ‘Harry the s**t shoveller!’

Emily Atack £15k-£40k

Already a favourite with her bubbly personality, Emily is thought to be one of the lower earners.