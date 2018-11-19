The hit ITV show has faced a format switch up



With a new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! officially back in our lives (yay), we’ve been left wondering who the final mystery campmates could be…

With ten famous faces currently battling it out against the jungle creepy crawlies and witchetty grubs, ITV viewers are expecting the late arrival of another two celebrities – rounding the total number of campmates up to the standard figure of 12.

However, it would appear there has been a mega shake-up to the format – as it’s claimed that there will be only one more addition to the 2018 camp!

Still unconfirmed, it’s hotly speculated that Noel Edmonds will be flying Down Under to join the ten stars on the show all on his own.

With talk of Noel’s appearance fee being the priciest of all time, at a whopping £600,000, ITV bosses have reportedly culled their usual number of jungle stars.

An ITV source told The Sun: ‘Bosses for I’m A Celebrity spent so much on signing Noel for the show that there’s only 11 contestants planned this year.

‘They have really pushed the boat out and splashed the cash more than ever before – meaning a change to the format had to be made.’

Revealing they’d already forked out a combined total of £1 million on Harry Redknapp and Noel alone, the source added: ‘They’ve spent good money on the likes of Nick Knowles and Rita Simons too.’

This will be the first time the celebrity headcount will be reduced to just 11 since 2007.

Speculation was strife that Megan McKenna was joining the line-up after she shared a number of airport updates before jetting off to a mystery destination.

However, it was later revealed that the former TOWIE babe had actually headed to Oz to appear on the Extra Camp panel with hosts Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Swash and Joel Dommett.

Sharing a snap from her Ozzie visit, Megan looked worlds away from the celebrities slumming it on the jungle floor – looking pristine in a crisp white shirt and taupe tailored trousers.

We’ll be waiting with baited breath for Noel’s campsite arrival…