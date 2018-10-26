The show is just weeks away now!

It’s almost winter, and you know what that means – I’m A Celebrity will soon be back on our screens, and we can’t wait!

But it seems that there’s already sad news out of the I’m A Celeb camp, as one soap star has reportedly pulled out of the line-up just weeks before the series begins.

The Sun has alleged that Faye Brookes – most famous for her role as Kate Connor in Coronation Street – has quit the show before it even starts.

It was said last month that Faye was hot favourite to head to the jungle. But according to reports, the 31-year-old actress is too heartbroken following her split from singer Gareth Gates just a few weeks ago, to take part in the programme. So sad!

Faye and Gareth announced their split back in September, after six years together.

As of yet, the pair haven’t given a reason for their break-up, but reports have speculated that it was down to Gareth’s alleged controlling behaviour.

Faye had reportedly been up against her fellow Corrie co-stars, Shayne Ward and Katie McGlynn, for a coveted spot on the show, after they saw how much fellow soap actor Jenni McAlpine loved her time down under.

Sources said: ‘[Jennie] absolutely loved her time in the jungle and now Faye, Shayne and Katie are all eager to follow in her place.

‘But TV bosses will only take on one Corrie cast member — and, so far, they have a tough decision on their hands.’

‘It’s still very early in the process but a soap star is always a popular option for I’m A Celebrity.’

So could we see Shayne or Katie head into the jungle instead? Only time will tell!

At the moment, the I’m A Celebrity 2018 line-up rumours have tipped have suggested that the likes of Kate Garraway and Harry Redknapp could be heading to Aus for three weeks in camp.

The Chase’s Anne Hegerty has also been rumoured – as has EastEnders star Rita Simons.

We can’t WAIT to see who will be heading into the jungle!