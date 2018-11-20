Uh-oh...

A brand new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has finally arrived, bringing with it witchetty grubs and creepy crawlies by the bucket load.

As the famous faces prepare to chow down on a range of questionable jungle delicacies, viewers of the hit ITV show were left slightly confused by the dinner choice of one particular star last night…

Fleur East, who rose to fame on The X Factor, openly discussed her vegan diet before flying Down Under – leaving viewers presuming the star would stick to the rice and beans whilst in Oz.

However, the 31-year-old defied expectations as she tucked into a hot (and definitely not vegan) camp meal of wallaby meat.

Taking to social media, a number of viewers pointed out Fleur’s apparent mistake.

‘Can someone explain Vegan to @FleurEast?,’ one shared.

Another added: ‘I thought Fleur East was a vegan?’

‘Wasn’t it reported that @FleurEast was vegan and yet she’s eating a wallaby wing. I’m confused,’ posted a third.

However, Fleur hasn’t simply misunderstood the rules of a vegan diet – and is instead welcoming all jungle experiences (and meat-based dishes) with open arms.

A telly insider told The Daily Mail: ‘Fleur told producers that she didn’t intend to be vegan in the jungle and would eat everything. This was her choice and no one made her say it.’

It was also rumoured that Fleur’s fellow campmates, Vamps guitarist James McVey and Coronation Street’s Sair Khan, were non-meat eaters too – making it was likely they’d be excused from any Bushtucker trial involving animal consumption.

However, it turns out that James is actually the only star who will be sticking to the veggies in the jungle – as Sair doesn’t avoid meat in her diet.

A source recently told publication: ‘They’ve always had vegetarians and vegans campmates from series one onwards.

‘Notably Shappi Khorsandi from last series was a vegan. If celebrities don’t want to eat food on the trial they can chose not to take part in trial.’

So that settles that then. Happy wallaby eating, Fleur!