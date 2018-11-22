Did you spot it?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! might have only started a few days ago, but as predicted it’s already causing a load of drama on social media.

Earlier this week, those eagle-eyed ITV viewers called out producers after spotting host Holly Willoughby‘s ‘changing jumper’ during a Bushtucker Trial.

And now fans of the show have noticed something else about recent episodes, this time concerning Mr. Nick Knowles.

The DIY SOS frontman melted hearts when he handed over his luxury item of a pillow to The Chase star Anne Hegerty so she could finally get a good night’s sleep.

But as well as applauding the TV star for his kind actions, fans have taken to Twitter with a very important observation – he appears to have very little armpit hair.

Yup, the well-groomed 56-year-old might like to keep his beard fairly long, but it seems he doesn’t have the same desire to grow his body hair.

‘Does Nick Knowles shave his armpits? #imaceleb2018,’ asked one fan, and a second wrote: ‘#nickknowles has no armpit hair…#smootherthanmine #ImACeleb’

While a third asked: ‘What’s nick knowles secret to hairless armpits???’

They weren’t the only ones…

Well, there could be a load of reasons behind Nick’s seemingly hairless armpits, but one thing we do know is that you can’t get anything past I’m A Celebrity viewers…

Meanwhile, there’s good news for the telly presenter when he leaves the Australian Jungle, as a track from his 2017 album managed to reach number 1 in the iTunes chart.

After he spoke about his unlikely singing career on the show with his campmates earlier this week, Nick’s cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ managed to take over the likes of Pink, Jess Glynne and Lady Gaga.

Celebrating the huge achievement on Twitter, the star’s social media team thanked fans for their support.

Now, who’s up for getting Nick to Christmas number 1?