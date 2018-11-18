Uh oh...

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! finally returned to our screens tonight, but it seems one contestant has already divided fans of the show.

John Barrowman might just be the Marmite of the series, judging by the reaction on Twitter.

Many took to the social network site to vent their frustration at how ‘annoying’ John, 51, was as he became the first celebrity to appear on the launch show.

‘This John Barrowman is too much already .. #Annoying #ImACeleb,’ one person tweeted, while another posted: ‘John Barrowman low-key getting on my nerves already #ImACeleb.’

A third person commented: ’15mins into #ImACeleb and I already can’t stand John Barrowman!!’

However, it wasn’t all negative for the Doctor Who actor as some people decided that John was already the winner of this year’s series.

‘So the next three weeks will consist of me going on about how much I love John Barrowman. He’s already my king and queen of the jungle! #ImACeleb,’ one fan tweeted, while another simply wrote: ‘John Barrowman to win #ImACeleb.’

However, it was just John that some viewers were frustrated with. They were also left unimpressed with the opening challenge which featured John, Rita Simons, James McVey and Sair Khan.

The four celebrities arrived at The Edge which was two towers heading out from the edge of a cliff, 100 metres above the Jungle floor.

Filmed off a stunning Queensland beauty spot, Tanninaba Falls, host Declan Donnelly revealed to the celebrities: ‘This is the highest challenge we’ve ever had on I’m A Celebrity.’

The four celebs had to climb the two towers and collect as many flags as possible, but had to take it in turns to collect the flags that were numbered one through to ten.

Annoyingly, the team mates couldn’t move onto the next flag until their partner had collected theirs.

It was certainly a race against the clock to see which team could collect the most flags in the least amount of time, but viewers weren’t feeling very excited by the challenge.

Comedian Dom Joly took to Twitter and declared it as the ‘dullest opening challenge’.

‘Riveting opening challenge from #ImACeleb … IF your alternative entertainment is watching.paint.dry #boring 💤’ someone else commented.

The hit ITV show is known for it’s epic Bushtucker Trials, so no doubt viewers will be more impressed once the celebs are tucking into kangaroo testicles and fish eyes!