Ant has wished his pal good luck!

So, after weeks (months) of anticipation, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is finally back. YAS!

But as well as welcoming a brave bunch of stars, the Australian Jungle is also hosting a brand new presenter in the form of Holly Willoughby.

While Declan Donnelly usually fronts the show next to his long-time BFF Ant McPartlin, this marks the first time in 16 years where he’ll be standing alongside This Morning’s Holly instead – as Ant continues to take some time out from the spotlight.

But despite not taking part, ahead of tonight’s big show Ant has proved he’s still supportive of the I’m A Celeb duo by sharing a sweet good luck message on Twitter.

‘All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight,’ Ant tweeted from the official Ant and Dec Twitter account this morning.

Before adding: ‘Lots of love from the big fella!! A #ImACeleb Xxxxxx.’

How sweet is that? And fans were quick to reply to the Geordie star with their own kind messages, with one writing: ‘Ant you will be so missed, Holly will be the perfect stand in. Hoping you get back on our screens soon. You are much loved.’

‘Aww Ant it just won’t be the same without you …You take care we all can’t wait to see you back fighting fit next year. Good luck Dec & Holly,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Will miss seeing you on I’m a celeb but your recovery is much more important come back fighting next year and happy birthday Ant your an amazing fella ! X’

Ant, 43, has stepped away from his television duties for the rest of the year following a drink drive charge back in April and a second stint in rehab.

Meanwhile, Holly, 37, has given her fans a sneak peek at what we can expect from tonight’s exciting I’m A Celebrity launch show as she took to Instagram this morning from inside Croc Creek.

Next to a photo of her and Dec, 43, standing around the fire pit, the mum-of-three wrote: ‘Welcome to the jungle! Had a little tour around camp… mind blown! Need to get a wriggle on we’ve got new camp mates to move in! 🙌🏻🕷🦎🌴🐨🐍 #imaceleb.’

The celebs who’ll be calling the camp home very soon include The Vamps guitarist James McVey, Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, former X Factor runner-up Fleur East and football manager Harry Redknapp.