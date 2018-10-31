Who's excited?!

The trailer for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! has finally dropped which means we’re only a few short weeks away from seeing a bunch of brave celebs try to survive in the deep Australian jungle. Hoorah!

And with the 18th series on the horizon, gossip and rumours are spreading like wildfire about who might be making an appearance in this year’s star-studded line-up.

From singers to soap stars to reality royalty, practically the whole celeb world have been linked to the nation’s favourite reality show, but before we find out who’s on the books – here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Celeb.

I’m a Celebrity 2018: When does it start?

So those pesky bosses over at ITV STILL haven’t released an exact start date for the new series… But going by last year’s launch date, we reckon we’ll be watching the lucky celebs being chucked out of an aeroplane into the jungle on Sunday 18 November.

Normally, the show kicks off on the third Sunday of November, but producers have been known to start it on the second Sunday (November 11), so it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see. Is the anticipation almost killing you as well?

I’m a Celebrity 2018 cast: Who’s going in?

There’s been so many celeb rumours this year, we can barely keep up. Stars which could be chowing down on a kangaroos private parts in the next few weeks include the likes of Katie Price‘s ex Kieran Hayler, as well as controversial Strictly Come Dancing reject Seann Walsh.

Other potential names on the list also include football manager Harry Redknapp, The Chase’s Anne Hegarty, Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer and X Factor runner-up Fleur East.

If that wasn’t enough, Made In Chelsea socialite Jamie Laing, DIY king Nick Knowles andLove Island winner Dani Dyer are also tipped to be joining the 18th series.

I’m a Celebrity 2018 hosts: Who is replacing a Ant McPartlin?

Earlier this year we were given the sad news that Ant McPartlin won’t be joining his pal Declan Donnelly on this year’s I’m A Celeb as he takes some time out from showbiz to work on his alcohol addictions.

It’s the first time in the show’s 16-year history that Ant won’t have hosted with Dec, but luckily This Morning star Holly Willoughby is on hand to take the reigns as she has been asked to stand in for the Geordie favourite.

And the mum-of-three has already packed in her day time job with Phillip Schofield and will be taking her kids Harry, Belle and Chester, and husband Dan Baldwin Down Under with her.

Announcing her big Australian adventure, Holly, 37, said she couldn’t be more excited and felt like she’d ‘won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show!’

Unfortunately, it turns out the telly presenter might find herself squealing a lot, as she also admitted: ‘I’m scared of everything that moves!’

Well, that doesn’t bode well, Holly…

I’m a Celebrity 2018 episodes: How long will the new series run for?

While, just like its return date, the exact end date is still being kept under wraps, I’m A Celebrity traditionally runs for three weeks.

So if it starts on November 18, then we should have crowned our new King or Queen of the Jungle by December 9. OKAY, who’s excited?!