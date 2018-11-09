Talk about a bird's eye view!

It’s the first ever time he’ll host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! without his BFF Ant McPartlin, but Declan Donnelly appears to be in good spirits.

Today, the 43-year-old TV presenter arrived in Australia with his wife Ali Astell and their two-month-old daughter Isla, and he couldn’t resist giving fans a sneak peak.

Taking to his and Ant’s joint Twitter account, Dec shared a snap of the view from his flight to Oz.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The snap showed a beautiful sunrise above a bed of clouds, and the father-of-one simply captioned it: ‘G’day’ with an emoji of the Australian flag.

Dec’s post has already garnered over 7,000 likes and many were quick to comment on it.

‘Good luck. I know its going to be a struggle without Ant, but you will be great with @hollywills , Really looking forward to the start. Can’t wait. Take care and have fun,’ one person wrote.

Another added: ’Looking forward to it all starting again, will miss Ant but sure Holly will prove to be a great sidekick, lol. Wishing Ant all the best, will see him soon next year. Have a wonderful time out there Dec, esp with your little lady.’

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Fans delight as FIRST trailer from new series drops!

This years series will be full of firsts for the Geordie TV presenter. He may be missing one person but has gained another in the form of This Morning star Holly Willoughby.

The 37-year-old blonde will be filling Ant’s shoes for three weeks when the popular ITV show kicks off on Sunday, 18 November.

It’s unsure exactly when Holly will be heading Down Under with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, but one person who’s already arrived is Scarlett Moffatt.

The former Gogglebox star will once again host spin-off show Extra Camp, and kept fans updated with her journey to the other side of the world earlier this week.

She shared a pic on Instagram which showed her sitting first class and sipping on champers, and captioned it: ‘Still feel like a competition winner when I fly business #australia #flight #longhaul.’

Words by Leanne Carr