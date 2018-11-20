Giving Myleene Klass a run for her money!

Fresh from her Bushtucker trial success, Emily Atack decided to celebrate with a jungle shower on last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 28-year-old actress no doubt delighted viewers as she stripped down to her bikini to give herself a good scrub!

Charlotte, who is best-known for playing Charlotte ‘Big Jugs’ Hinchcliffe, showed off plenty of cleavage in a sexy halterneck bikini top which featured tassled detailing.

She teamed the low-cut top with a pair of blue matching bikini briefs as she made sure to wash all traces of the Bushtucker trial away.

However, Emily wasn’t the only campmate flaunting her figure in swimwear yesterday as Coronation Street star Sair Khan also stripped down to hers to enjoy a bath.

The 30-year-old soap star opted for a black two piece, which featured scalloped detailing and showed off her curves perfectly.

As she relaxed in the giant outdoor tub, Sair gave her hair a good wash as she made sure she was squeaky clean for another day in the jungle.

The ladies were all smiles as they did their best to adjust to camp life, and were no doubt feeling better after a proper, heart meal.

Emily managed to win nine out of ten stars in The Viper Pit, meaning all celebs ate a pretty decent dinner.

The pretty blonde was also informed by host Holly Willoughby that she had actually broken a Bushtucker record as the trial she’d completed had the most snakes ever in I’m A Celebrity history – a total of 50 snakes.

As Emily clambered out of the chamber, mum-of-three Holly told her: ‘OMG, you are a legend.’

‘I can’t believe I did it, it smells of poo in there,’ Emily replied, clearly chuffed with her own efforts.

Tonight will see The Chase star Anne Hegerty take on the second Bushtucker trial, Monstrous Monoliths.