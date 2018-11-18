Can she win some stars for camp?!

Emily Atack couldn’t stop screaming as it was revealed she will be the first campmate to tackle a I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker Trial.

As hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly made their was into camp, the Yellow team were pretty on edge as they waited to hear who would be coming face to face with some snakes in the first challenge.

The pair revealed that Anne Hegerty was exempt from the trial due to medical reasons, so this left Emily, Rita Simons, James McVey and Fleur East.

It ended up being between Emily, 28, and former EastEnders actor Rita – with the latter convinced it would be her.

But as Dec and Holly read out Emily’s name, The Inbetweeners actress couldn’t hide her delight/fear at the thought of taking on The Viper Pit.

Screaming and shouting ‘Oh my God’, the blonde admitted she was ‘weirdly excited’.

‘Oh my god! I hate snakes! I don’t know how I feel. I need the toilet!’ she told her fellow campmates.

The pressure will certainly be on when Emily takes on the challenge as the Yellow team are currently residing in a basic camp with just rations for dinner.

However, this won’t be the first challenge that Emily has tackled as during the launch show, she jumped out of a helicopter alongside fellow actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Viewers have already predicted a possible romance between the two after Emily admitted she was looking for love in the jungle.

The pair were the final celebs to join the show, but have been pitted against one another in separate teams.

But will there romance blossom once the two teams come together and attempt to live harmoniously in one camp together??