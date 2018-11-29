They want to make sure their money’s well spent…

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! bosses paid through the nose to secure late-arrival Noel Edmonds, so it’s hardly surprising that they want to make sure they get their moneys worth with the controversial campmate.

According to TV sources, the producers have been offering up cheeky topic suggestions to the Deal or No Deal star to get him to open up on his more ‘alternate views’.

They revealed: ‘Producers want to get the most screen time out of Noel as he was their most expensive campmate ever.

‘It’s also the first time audiences will have seen him talk so candidly so there is a genuine interest in what he has to say.

‘He has loads of alternative ideas about positive energy, and they are desperate for him to open up about them,’ they added to The Sun.

And the 69-year-old hasn’t been disappointing so far, as viewers have been in hysterics after Noel was seen explaining to 20-year-old Malique Thompson-Dwyer, who he was and reminiscing about his career.

‘Malique learning about Noel Edmonds is beautiful,’ commented one fan, while another added: ‘Malique thinking Noel Edmonds is 49 has done me in #ImACeleb.’

But others accused the star of being patronising to the young Hollyoaks actor.

‘Noel Edmonds talking down to @officialmal_ made my toes curl @imacelebrity #ImACeleb #imacelebrity2018,’ one fan remarked.

Despite entertaining (some) fans by sharing comedic chats with the younger campmates, his close pal and former winner of the show, DJ Tony Blackburn, revealed that he is likely to keep some of his more controversial opinions to himself.

‘If any of the campmates bring up positive thinking, I think he’ll talk about it, but I can’t see Noel lecturing anybody,’ he said.

‘He’s got views about things though and I think he’s keeping them to himself at the moment.’

Let’s hope the producers do get their money’s worth!

Words by Becky Waldren