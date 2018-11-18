Eek!

Let’s face it, we’ve been waiting for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to come back on our telly screens ever since Georgia Toffolo was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year.

But despite the whole nation letting out a collective squeal as Declan Donnelly returned alongside new on-screen partner Holly Willoughby this evening, it looks like ITV hit an unexpected problem.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Ant McPartlin praised as he shares CUTEST message ahead of Holly Willoughby’s debut

Yup, the ITV hub – where viewers can watch the show online – faced technical issues just as the show was kicking off, which means some fans were forced to miss half the programme. And it’s fair to say they weren’t happy about it…

Taking to Twitter, one angry fan wrote: ‘love when im suddenly signed out of itv hub and then cannot sign back in nor with a new account i just made when @imacelebrity is already on!! SWEET @itvhub the hell?’

‘Ffs @ITV your @itvhub is broken & it’s just ruined my night missing @imacelebrity #ImACelebrity,’ said another.

While a third wrote: ‘Hurry up I’m missing @imacelebrity gutteddd,’ and a fourth added: ‘Pleasesortitoutrightnow! I’msoangry!’

And they weren’t the only ones.

Oh dear! Luckily, it looks like ITV bosses managed to fix the problem before the end of the show as they later Tweeted: ‘Apologies for the inconvenience. All sign in and streaming issues have been fixed – happy watching!’

Meanwhile, those who did get to watch the whole thing saw The Vamps star James McVey, EastEnders’ Rita Simons, West End performer John Barrowman, and Coronation Street actress Sair Khan take on the first challenge The Edge.

After being tasked with collecting flags from two towers which were dangling 100 metres above the ground, the yellow team – James and Rita – managed to score the first win after completing it in the shortest amount of time.

What a dramatic start…