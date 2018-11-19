I’m A Celebrity 2018: Holly Willoughby’s beauty secrets REVEALED – How This Morning star stays fresh-faced in the jungle

How does she not look tired?!

It was recently revealed that Holly Willoughby would be starting her working day at 1.30am whilst presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but she certainly didn’t look tired during last night’s launch show.

Instead, the mother-of-three looked fresh-faced and raring to go as she stood in for Ant McPartlin alongside Declan Donnelly.

And now, it has been revealed just how Holly keeps her skin glowing despite getting up at silly o’clock in the morning. Here’s the three must-have products that Holly took on her travels to Oz…

Garnier Skin Naturals BB Cream Pure Active (£9.99)

Holly, 37, said she loved high-functioning products whilst talking beauty earlier this year. She named this BB Cream as being her go-to as it moisturises, covers, evens out skin tone and has SPF – perfect for those early morning starts.

Burt’s Bees Lipstick – in Blush Basin (£9.99)

Last month, Holly revealed this is a must-have in her make-up bag. Lipsticks often leave your lips feeling dry, which is why Burt’s Bee designed these nourishing, high pigmented lipsticks.

Formulated with 100% natural ingredients, including moringa and raspberry seed oils, it will enrich your lips with hydration for up to 8 hours – ideal for those super long days Holly will be spending on set.

Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner (£7.95)

Holly is a fan of Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir spray for an instant burst of radiance in the morning, but for the jungle, this hero product is the best way to hydrate, fast!

Small enough to fit in your handbag, spray a thirst-quenching mist over your parched skin. This powerful mist will give Holly a refreshing pick-me-up that lasts all day long.

Holly looked radiant as she introduced the nation to the latest batch of celebs taking on Bushtucker Trials this year.

However, there was a mixed reaction to her presenting skills alongside usual host Dec, 43.

While one viewer said they felt a ‘serious lack of banter between Dec and Holly’, another viewer tweeted: ‘Missing ant already. Holly’s just laughing at everything dec says.’

But Holly isn’t letting the negative comments get to her, and shared a snap of herself sunbathing following yesterday’s first live show.

As she rested her head on a blue and white striped towel, Holly went make-up free for the selfie and captioned it: “Vitamin D … ”

We’re not jealous at all…

