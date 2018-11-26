Watch this sneak peek!

Yesterday the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants were forced to face their fears when they took on a terrifying live Bushtucker Trial.

But while Anne Hegerty made her way through some delicious fish eyes, and Nick Knowles had to share a box with some gigantic snakes, now three more celebs are about to take on a scary challenge.

Yup, John Barrowman, James McVey and Rita Simons will be trekking across the Australian outback in search of stars during this evening’s show.

In a sneak peek of the episode, the I’m A Celebrity contestants can be seen coming face to face with a massive cliff, before realising there’s only one way down.

John asks: ‘Who wants to go first?’

To which 24-year-old The Vamps star James replies: ‘I’ll give it a go first mate because then I can get down and give you a heads up.’

John then comments: ‘Is this an actual cliff? Yes it is… Oh my God.’ Erm… we’re not sure that’s helpful!

James can then be seen getting tied up and making his way down the terrifying rock face, as EastEnders star Rita tells him: ‘James you’ve got this.’

Unfortunately, we’ll all have to wait until tonight to find out exactly what happens in the scary trial.

Meanwhile, this comes after the other celebs were tasked with winning extra time for James, Rita and John through taking on an X Factor themed task.

Joining hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby for the live challenge, campmates had to eat, drink and lie with all manner of creepy crawlies in trials including The Sting Off, The Sick Chair Challenge, Judges critter-cism and Dread-lock.

Luckily, they all managed to absolutely smash the tests and win the full 85 minutes for their pals.

Good work, guys!