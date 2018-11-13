He's scarier than Keith!

Following the shock sacking of Kiosk Kieth, we were left wondering who’d supply the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates with provisions during their jungle stint.

Whilst we’re over the moon by the campsite arrival, the celebrities will probably feel differently – as Kev is set to ‘set to terrify the celebrity contestants with his no-nonsense attitude’.

The Sun claimed producers are ‘certain that Keith’s replacement will inspire as much fear among the celebs as a Bushtucker Trial’.

A show insider told the publication: ‘Everyone on set is really pleased with the new Kiosk Kev character – his look has to be seen to be believed.

‘Viewers will love him but the celebrities will be scared stiff! Like Kiosk Keith, Kev is a man of few words and doesn’t speak.’

They added: ‘Kev won’t take any nonsense from the celebrities, and he looks very intimating!

‘The celebs from previous series who thought Kiosk Keith was scary won’t know how lucky they were – Kiosk Kev is truly terrifying.’

ITV decided to cut ties with their former Kiosk keeper, played by Raymond Grant, following accusations of coming into work after drinking and behaving inappropriately towards a female colleague.

According to The Sun: ‘He was apparently drunk when he made allegedly unwanted advances towards a young female member of the crew on the I’m A Celeb bus into the jungle.’

Whilst Kiosk Kieth was originally a member of the I’m A Celebrity set team, appearing in front of the camera as his kiosk alias from 2013, Kev has been specially cast for the role.

Welcome to the I’m A Celebrity family, Kev!

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday, 18 November on ITV1.