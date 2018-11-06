We hope so!

With I’m A Celebrity 2018 right around the corner, rumours are continuing to swirl over who could be chowing down on some chewy crocodile brains in the next few weeks…

But while the likes of Kieran Hayler and Seann Walsh could be packing their cork hats as we speak, there’s one reality lady who’s desperate to join the show – Olivia Buckland.

Yup, the Love Island babe has got her heart set on the Australian Jungle as she opened up to us about plans to join the show.

Speaking to us exclusively at CelebsNow, Olivia revealed: ‘I’d be so shocking, but I’d love to do I’m A Celebrity.’

And with Holly Willoughby stepping in to host the show alongside Declan Donnelly as Ant McPartlin takes some time away from the spotlight, the 24-year-old has confessed it’s her dream to work alongside the popular presenters.

‘I’d love to meet Holly,’ she continued. ‘I’ve met her a couple of times but to work with her on I’m A Celeb, and if Ant and Dec could make a comeback I’d absolutely adore that.

‘I love them two and I watched them when I was younger so to be next to them doing something ridiculous that would be epic.’

Despite her enthusiasm, the telly star – who recently married former LI co-star Alex Bowen in a lavish Essex ceremony – did admit she isn’t exactly fearless when it comes to creepy crawlies.

She continued: ‘I’ll be scared of everything though. I’m such a wuss, I’m awful. Spiders are my worst thing but anything that can fly or crawl or has more than four legs, I’m the worst I’m scared of everything.’

‘It’d be great TV though. It’s concurring your fears as well I think. Ive always been scared of bugs, but I’m not scared of snakes or rats or anything like that. I’d like to see how I coped in that atmosphere, I don’t know what I’d do, I’d probably pass out.’

Meanwhile, a long way away from the Australian Jungle, Olivia has recently been busy shooting a brand new winter campaign for fake tan brand Cocoa Brown.

The theme sees the Love Island babe as a bronzed Ice Queen posing up a storm in her festive gear.

Speaking about her latest venture, Liv revealed: ‘I shot the photos in the ice bar in London so here I am in tiny bikinis and Santa hats and it was -5 degrees! It was a challenge but it was really fun.’

She added: ‘Also I just love the brand. I know for a fact this has been tried and tested by me for a good year and a half now and I absolutely love it. It’s good for Christmas presents for all your friends and family because it’s not going to break the bank.’

