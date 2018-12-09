We take a closer look at the price I’m A Celeb could be paying for Ant’s replacement

She’s taken on the role of co-hosting this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, but how much is Holly Willoughby really costing the ITV.

Accommodation

According to sources, the presenter has cost the producers a whopping fee as she refused to sign the contract if her husband Dan Baldwin and three children couldn’t join her. Holly’s luxury apartment at the Palazzo Versace Hotel comes with a hefty price tag of £1,800 a night.

Flights

With all the staff and family she has flying in and out of the Gold Coast, the presenter is certainly racking up ITV’s air miles. The price of a return flight for one person flying first class is at least £10,000 per adult and £5,000 per child. Ouch!

Glam Squad

Keeping Holly looking her best are London-based stylist Angie Smith as well as make-up artist Patsy O’Neill. Combined, the duo has worked with some big names in showbiz, including Rochelle Humes, Emma Bunton and Sharon Osbourne. With each charging a reported £800 a day – plus the cost of accommodation – it all adds up…

Private Tutor

Holly insisted having children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester by her side was crucial to her signing up. She said, ‘If the kids couldn’t come then it would have been a completely different ball game.’ But at £40 an hour for six hours a day, her kids’ education will be costly.

Accommodation for agent & security/driver

Something we’re sure ITV wouldn’t scrimp on is security and, for a top-of-the-range bodyguard and driver, this would probably set them back £950 a week. Holly has also taken her agent Emily Page with her, so there’s the added price of putting her up for the duration of the show.

Jungle pay check

Taking the reins from Ant McPartlin has dramatically boosted Holly’s earnings for this year, and the 37-year-old is believed to have already earned a large figure for her other presenting duties on ITV. A source close to the star reveals, ‘With the exception of Ant and Dec, Holly is their most popular and well-known presenter – and they see her as their main appeal to the female market.’