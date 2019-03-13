He's back!

It has been confirmed that Ant McPartlin will be returning to host I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! later this year.

Ant, 43, is set to reunite with long term presenting partner Declan Donnelly, also 43, following his absence from the show in 2018.

Viewers were shocked to hear that duo wouldn’t be fronting the show together, as Ant battled personal problems and went to rehab.

Following a string of issues in his personal life, including a drink driving charge and a split from wife Lisa Armstrong ,42, Ant revealed that he would be taking a break from the spotlight to focus on recovery.

Luckily, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, 38, was on hand to join Dec in the jungle and her appearance went down very well.

The mum-of-three’s stint on the show saw record ratings, raking in the highest viewing figures I’m A Celeb had seen in years.

But despite Holly’s popularity, bosses are eager to have Ant back down under.

ITV Creative Director, Richard Cowles revealed: ‘We love what Holly did, but we’re very much looking forward to Ant coming back and I think it’s going to be an amazing series.’

Cowles is confident I’m A Celeb fans will stay loyal to the show, and added: ‘I think the job is for us to create a series and cast where everyone wants to come back and watch more, so I’m not worried.’

It might only be March, but rumours have already begun to swirl about who could be heading to Oz later this year…

Some names that have already been mentioned include former Love Island star Olivia Buckland, EastEnders star Danny Dyer and Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.

The new series of I’m A Celeb will begin in November, so there isn’t long to wait until Ant and Dec bring us all that juicy jungle drama!

Words by Caitlin Elliott.