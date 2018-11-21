First look alert!

A brand new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back with a bang, and we can’t get enough of the jungle happenings.

From snakes biting Emily Atack to Holly Willoughby‘s debut appearance alongside Declan Donnelly, it’s all been kicking off on ITV.

And tonight looks no different, as it’s John Barrowman‘s turn to face his first Bushtucker trial…

In a bid to put dinner on the table for his fellow campmates, the West End star faces crocodiles and other slippery reptiles in a terrifying underwater challenge.

Submerging himself in the water, the 51-year-old is trapped in a ‘ship’ full of water – having to hold his breath whilst finding the stars.

Following the klaxon starting, John swam down into the croc-infested waters – as Holly exclaimed: ‘Put it in your bag otherwise it won’t count.’

After asking John how he is finding the tank, the star replied: ‘It’s a little dark and there’s lots of eels and crabs and everything.’

Responding that John is in the company of 40 eels, the 37-year-old then cringed – telling Dec: ‘I can’t think about eels.’

Yup, rather you than us John!

John has been bringing plenty of showbiz pizzazz to the 2018 jungle – often breaking into regular song for his fellow campmates.

However, it would appear the musical funny-business may have landed him in some hot water with TV bosses…

In fact, ITV might have to fork out to pay royalties for the tunes sung by John on the show – meaning his regular singing breaks could leave them out of pocket.

Speaking of John’s spot of bother on spin-off show Extra Camp, co-host Joe Swash joked: ‘Can you imagine how much they’re going to have to pay to get all these songs paid off? It’s gonna cost them a fortune!’

Yikes… Please don’t stop singing, John!