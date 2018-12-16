How disgusting…

I’m A Celebrity’s Emily Atack has hit back at a man after he had the audacity to tell her to stop eating her food in a restaurant.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The jungle princess revealed on Twitter that she was body-shamed for eating a burger, after a stranger claimed she looked in better shape now following her jungle weight loss.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes fangirl over each other during night out – and fans love it!

She wrote: ‘Some bloke just said to me in a restaurant whilst I was eating my dinner.. “No, stop. Starvation suits you.

‘What in the….!? I would throw my burg at you but that would be a massive waste love.’

Rallying to her defence, Emily’s followers were extremely unimpressed, with one writing: ‘That’s so gross wtf please don’t let that comment get to you bc you’re so gorgeous and perfect, i love you’.

Another said: ‘This is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever read. I don’t understand why anyone would feel the need to say something like that.’

And a third added: ‘Emily take no notice sweetheart you are a lovely lovely person funny clever caring talented Hold your head high darling don’t ever change The british public loved you hence you were the last female in the jungle’.

It was only a few days ago that Emily revealed she has finally accepted her body, telling her fans she will never use slimming apps again after her stint in the jungle.

Sharing a snap of herself in a bikini on Instagram, Emily wrote: ‘Morning mud crabs just catching up on everything. I am back in London! Can’t believe the amount of articles & comments about my bod.

‘Some good, some bad. I will never EVER use a Slimming App ever again. We are all different shapes & sizes.

‘We are all unique. Some have rock hard abs, some have a bit of Jam Roly-poly, it’s all ok!!!’

We think you look great whatever size you are, Emily.