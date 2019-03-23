ITV could have a problem as fans vent their fury over Ant’s ‘special treatment’





This time last year you couldn’t even imagine Declan Donnelly presenting I’m a Celebrity without Ant McPartlin.

But, after Ant’s drink-driving arrest and time in rehab, Holly Willoughby was forced to step in and save the day.

It’s now been confirmed Ant, 43 will take his place next to Dec, also 43, when another bunch of stars head Down Under in November, and not everyone is happy about it.

One fan wrote online: ‘Won’t be watching. Do not agree with Ant being treated like TV royalty. Cannot believe ITV’s giving him his job back. Shame on them.’

Another said: ‘People have very short memories, people are fickle.’ And a third added, ‘I can honestly admit, Holly’s fresh addition to the show pulled me in last year after becoming disenfranchised by the whole thing. A return to the previous format offers no appeal, I’ll probably skip it.’

And Woman’s Own columnist Dawn Neesom had some strong words on the subject.

She said: ‘If Ant McPartlin were just any other ordinary middle-aged man from a housing estate, he’d be out of work, shamed in the local rag and shunned by neighbours. A former drug-addicted, alcohol-dependent convicted drunk driver who could have killed a child.

‘In short, he’d likely be the town lowlife. Instead, one year on from that fateful car crash, Ant has been awarded TV Presenter of the Year at the National Television Awards

and is due back on our screens.’

Despite stark words from viewers, I’m a Celebrity producers say they aren’t worried.

Show boss Richard Cowles said: ‘We love what Holly did, but we’re very much looking forward to Ant coming back. It’s going to be an amazing series.’

Will Ant be able to slip back into his old role?

Time will tell.