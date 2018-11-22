Did Emily feel the wrath of The GC?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack left viewers in stitches last night when she revealed her secret talent.

Yup, the Inbetweeners babe showed off her acting skills with some hilarious impersonations of the nation’s favourite reality TV stars – including the infamous Gemma Collins.

Lying on the floor with celeb pals Rita Simons, Fleur East and Sair Khan, the 28-year-old put on her best Essex accent, as she said: ‘At the end of the day, darling, I’m the GC. D’ya know what I mean? Babe you’re boring!

‘She was like, ‘you know what, I don’t need this. I can’t do this. I don’t need the money babe! I don’t need it! I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!’

And it looks like the whole nation was impressed with the uncanny impression, as viewers flooded Twitter with a load of hilarious memes of how The GC might react.

Luckily, it looks like Emily isn’t about to face the wrath of Gem, as the TOWIE star seemed to take it all in good humour.

When Capital Yorkshire shared a video of the girls doing their impressions, asking: ‘Did @missgemcollins make it into the jungle after all?’, 37-year-old Gem simply retweeted it. Phew!

But Gemma wasn’t the only reality star in Emily’s repertoire, as she also went on to impersonate Love Island winner Dani Dyer.

As her campmates giggled away, she said: ‘Oh my god, at the end of the day right?

‘He thinks he’s gonna make me a cheese and ham croissant every morning. Like, I do love the boy. But, like, things have got to change round here. D’ya know what I mean?’

Clearly amused by the whole thing, Dani took to her Twitter, writing: ‘I was p*****g myself.

‘[The] Gemma one made me laugh the most though “I don’t need the money babe I don’t need it”.’