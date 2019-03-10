You go, girl!

This week’s guest columnist, I’m A Celebrity star Emily Atack, fills us in on life after the jungle…

‘I used to get so upset when people called me fat or ugly’

Love Island star Montana Rose Brown was recently accused of promoting being ‘skinny’ after she posted this before and after photo.

I think we all need to learn to love ourselves and embrace who we are – no matter if we think it’s ‘too skinny’ or ‘too fat’.

It’s too easy to instantly bash someone for being confident. It’s definitely taken me some time to get to a place where I feel good in my own skin. It isn’t easy.

Since leaving the jungle, I’ve learnt to just embrace my flaws and think: ‘I am what I am and I feel great about it.’

‘I used to get very upset by what I used to read about myself online – I was called fat and ugly.’

‘Holly Willoughby is my inspiration!’

I’ve released my very own clothing range with In The Style.

The collection includes a mix of pretty pastels and powerful prints that have been designed for women of all shapes, sizes and tastes. I think there is something everyone can feel great in.

When it comes to style I have always looked up to Holly Willoughby. She looks fab in just about anything!

Fake tan fails

It’s been reported that a school has banned fake tan after kids returned from half term looking ‘orange’.

I’ve had many tan disasters, but I didn’t really do it at school.

Although girls don’t need tan at that age, I understand school is a time for them to experiment with their looks and play with their make-up.

Banning it feels extreme!

The Jungle 11

I recently met up with my I’m a Celebrity… friends for James Mcvey’s engagement party. It was a joy to see everyone. The Whatsapp group still exists and we’ve name it ‘The Jungle 11.’

