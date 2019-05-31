The working mum is not happy and here's why...

Myleene Klass has lashed out at people who think she should not be working in the run up to her pregnancy.

The 41-year-old musician turned radio presenter, took to her Instastory to vent her frustrations, she wrote, ‘SERIOUSLY!!!! IF ONE MORE PERSON ASKS WHEN I’M STOPPING WORKING! I’M PREGNANT, NOT SICK, IT’S A PRIVILEGE TO CARRY A CHILD, NOT AN ILLNESS! #WORKINGMAMAS #CRACKON’

Myleene made the remarks after she posed for pictures attending her radio session at Smooth Fm and with it being half-term, she took her two girls, daughters Hero, eight, and Ava, aged 11, along for the day.

And Myleene has showed no signs of slowing down just yet even though she’s expecting her third child and first baby with beau Simon Motson.

Speaking about her beau, she previously gushed, ‘He makes me laugh, he’s funny, he’s kind, he’s super-intelligent, he’s super-gorgeous. He’s my best friend with benefits.

‘We’re best friends who f**k! We have a very honest, very open, fun relationship. That’s all I’ve ever wanted, but I never knew it was possible.’

The former HearSay singer went public with her relationship with Simon in May 2017, and between them share four children from previous relationships.

Her new love comes six years after her marriage with the father of her two daughters Graham Quinn.

Keeping it cool in a nautical striped black and white top, black joggers, trainers and a khaki jacket, Myleene completed the look with large sunglasses, a Chanel bag and wore her hair down in a beach wave style.

Myleene is just one of a string of celebrities, like Cheryl Tweedy, who kept working up until their pregnancy and we’re sure fans listening to the airwaves will know when the little tiny bundle arrives…