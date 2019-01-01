And you thought their Christmas was lavish...

Rounding off 2018 in style, the Beckhams spared no expense when it came to their New Year’s Eve festivities.

After a year’s worth of envy-inducing Instagram shares, it came as no surprise that the family spent a cool £30,000 on their lavish NYE party.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Their end-of-year celebrations also marked the first time Brooklyn‘s new girlfriend, model Hana Cross, met the family.

For the occasion, the stunning 21-year-old wore a black dress with red lipstick while her beau channelled Peaky Blinders-chic with a flat cap and braces.

More: Brooklyn Beckham CONFIRMS romance with model Hana Cross with this adorable snap

David and Victoria’s eldest, 19, was snapped kissing Hana at the stroke of midnight in one of her Instagram stories alongside the message ‘I love you’ – aww!

Earlier that evening, the couple danced in front of an epic fireworks display which cost £4,000 and featured music including Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and David Bowie’s Modern Love.

It seemed like Hana made a good impression on Brooklyn’s family and friends, as she appeared in several group shots with her boyfriend’s loved ones, also donning flat caps and braces.

The young lovers weren’t the only couple to share a kiss at midnight, however. David and Victoria also put on an affectionate display for the cameras, as seen in one of the former footballer’s Instagram stories.

Victoria looked incredible in a tuxedo dress of her own design, and shared a mirror selfie flaunting her elegant look with her 23.8 million followers.

Not to be outdone in the selfie department, David also took several snaps throughout the night, including cute pics of the whole family and guests including his bestie Dave Gardner.

Despite last night’s high spirits, it appears David might have celebrated a little too hard, as his wife shared a hilarious pic of Becks scowling in a dressing gown looking worse for wear.

‘Oh wow!! He is feeling it today!’ Victoria captioned the image.

Don’t worry David, we’re all feeling it!