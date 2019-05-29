Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who holiday together as well as work together, have made the most of the school holidays by taking their families to Portugal for the week.

But judging by Phil’s social media, the pair have been getting themselves into all sorts of mischief as always.

Holly and Phil seem to be making the most of their break from This Morning hosting duties by heading out for a well-earned night out.

But judging by Phil’s string of SnapChat videos documenting their night on the town, it seems the pair might have indulged in a bit too much sangria.

In the first clip the duo are talking about taking an unexplained charity bear out with them on their night out… ‘I’ve got the bear, I’ve got the bear, do not let me lose the bear!’ Phil told fans.

To which Holly replied: ‘Do not lose the bear. I’m not in control of the bear!’

Then later in the night, clearly after a few more drinks, Phil filmed the pair of them trying to negotiate their way home in the dark.

After he helped Holly find her shoe as she lost it in the darkness, he confessed to fans that they were totally lost and having trouble finding their hotel.

Phil then went on to film Holly, who was walking ahead of him and calling out for her husband in the dark.

They even had a hairy moment where they had to sober up enough to walk along a narrow bridge with no sides, with Phil filming the entire thing for his followers.

Thankfully the pair appeared to make it across the bridge unscathed, which is good because they are back on the This Morning sofa next week.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are currently covering for Holly and Phil while they enjoy the Portuguese sunshine.

The married couple usually present This Morning on a Friday, as well as a round up of the week’s best bits on a Sunday morning.

