How the internet reacted to Mary Berry’s SHOCK departure from GBBO

Because it's pretty much the apocalypse and the end of all British culture.

In the very same week as BrexPitt (i.e Brangelina calling it quits on their marriage of twelve years), we have once again been struck with another shocker.

Mary Berry, a.k.a Kitchen royalty, has officially QUIT Bake Off- leaving everyone feeling like soggy bottoms.

In an official statement, Mary confirms the sorry news- sharing ‘My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them…I am so very sad not to be a part of it’.

And, as expected, the confirmation has lead to utter chaos.

The streets are lined with discarded baking trays and dreams. People are vowing to never set foot in the kitchen again. CAKES ARE BEING BANNED IN THE UK.

Well, not really.

But Twitter has had a thing or two to say…

E.g: This GBBO fan that has summed up the entire mood of the nation in one short Tweet…

Another has also managed to accurately capture our current outlook on life…

Yup, it’s practically the apocalypse.

https://twitter.com/GoggleboxQuotes/status/778887216722567168

Speaking of the GBBO apocalypse (lets call it the GBBOcalypse)…

One Twitter user has spotted a bit of an (unwelcome) TV trend…

Whilst another is remaining optimistic- having spotted a possible Mary Berry future business venture…

Whose up for a lil’ ‘Dessert Island’?!

One Twitter user appears to have cooked up a lil’ plan for the dearly departed of GBBO…

Hmmm, why does ‘Cakes in a Tent’ sound so similar?!

Whilst another would just like a stern word with the broadcasting company…

Since the sad news of Mary’s GBBO departure, it has come to press that Paul Hollywood will be officially staying put inside the Bake Off tent…

Paul has officially signed a three-series deal with Channel 4, meaning he will not be following Mary in her Bake Off departure for the foreseeable future.

A statement released by Paul reads ‘[Bake Off] has been a huge part of my life in the past few years and I just couldn’t turn my back on all that… I am delighted that I will be continuing as a judge when Bake Off moves to Channel 4′.

Cor- what a day. We need some time alone with a crème brûlée or something.

Alice Perry