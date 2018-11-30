Looks like Rita's off the market...

She’s super busy promoting her highly-anticipated new album Phoenix, but it seems Rita Ora still has time for romance.

The 28-year-old singer is reportedly dating Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield, who is best-known for his role as Spiderman.

According to a source, Rita and 35-year-old Andrew have ‘a real connection’ and were both present at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards two weeks ago.

A source close to the singer said: ‘Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago.

‘But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.’

They added to The Sun: ‘It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens.

‘Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.’

The pair are currently on other sides of the world as Rita is promoting her new record in Australia, while Andrew is believed to be in the UK.

The Hacksaw Ridge star had a high-profile relationship with fellow actor Emma Stone, and the former flames were even spotted having dinner together earlier this year.

Speaking about the La La Land actress last year, he said: ‘I’m constantly inspired by her work. I’m constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself.

‘So for me, I’ve — it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is.’

Meanwhile, Rita was dating music producer Andrew Watt, 27, but the pair split September following a 13-month relationship.

Watch this space!