In a new interview, Zayn Malik also threw further shade One Direction's way

Zayn Malik got us all hot under the collar with the release of his debut solo single Pillowtalk (it was all that talk of, umm, you know and heavy petting with Gigi Hadid that did it).

And now he’s made us even redder than the blushing emoji by revealing he’d like people to have SEX when listening to his soon-to-be-released debut album, Mind of Mine.

MORE: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik pay tribute to Gigi’s ‘dead’ cat in a heartbreaking way

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

The former One Direction boy-bander made the revelation during a new interview with Complex, as part of his cover shoot for the bi-monthly American magazine.

Asked if he’d like people to get jiggy to his record – due for release this Friday – Zayn replied: ‘If that’s something that they would choose to do, then yeah.’

He added: ‘It’s a very sexual album. I’m sure it could fit into that scenario.’

Crikey!

Elsewhere in the interview, the 23-year-old star threw further shade One Direction’s way by discussing his struggle with authenticity during his time in the world-famous boy band.

‘That was something that was always underlying, and ended up as the main factor of me leaving in the end,’ Zayn said.

‘It was about denying the authenticity of who I was, and what I enjoyed about music, and why I got into it. That was always there. It was one of the things that wasn’t going to go away, so I had to go away.’

He went on to have a grumble about the fact that 1D’s image meant he wasn’t allowed to sport his lovely man-beard for a long time.

He said: ‘I wasn’t allowed to keep it. Eventually, when I got older, I rebelled against it, and decided to keep it anyway. That was just because I looked older than the rest of them.

‘That’s one of the things that is now quite cool. I get to keep my beard. I also wanted to dye my hair when I was in the band, but I wasn’t allowed to.’

Read the full interview with Zayn in the new issue of Complex, out now