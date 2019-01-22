The couple look amazing!

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have been hit by a load of ‘rift’ rumours lately after they briefly split up last year.

But the Love Island pair made sure to put all the speculation to bed as they turned up at the National Television Awards looking more loved-up than ever.

Taking to the red carpet alongside a whole host of telly stars, Dani stunned in a long red gown with simple spaghetti straps that clung to her incredible figure.

The 21-year-old teamed the incredible dress with a matching red lip and silver choker.

Meanwhile, her beau Jack, 26, kept things smart with a crisp white shirt paired with a black suit and bow tie.

Following their loved-up display, the Love Island winners have been put in charge of the red carpet and backstage interviews where they’ll be speaking to a whole host of our fave stars.

This comes after they appeared on Lorraine this morning and were faced with some tough questioning from the host over the status of their relationship.

After Lorraine brought up the fact their aired their split on social media, Jack turned to his girlfriend and said: ‘You learnt that now ain’t you. We have little arguments and stuff.’

Before adding: ‘We had an argument. It’s unfortunate everyone knew about it, but we made up.’

Despite their explanation, viewers later took to Twitter accusing the couple of looking ‘uncomfortable’ and some even branded their romance ‘fake’. Ouch!

Meanwhile, jack and Dani weren’t the only couple putting on some serious PDA on the red carpet, as Marvin and Rochelle Humes posed for the cameras arm-in-arm.

This Morning presenter Rochelle looked stunning on the red carpet as she donned a simple white gown with a cross-over strap.

Her hubby Marvin looked equally as stylish in a crisp suit complete with white pocket square and bow tie.