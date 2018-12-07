We're sure the pair will be able to get on as good mates!

Following the news of our Love Island 2018 favourites sadly splitting, Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have left us with some big questions – mainly, is true love even real?!

Taking to Instagram to announce the very sorry news yesterday, 22-year-old Dani shared a message with fans.

‘Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It’s been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we’ve come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term,’ it read.

With the majority of Dani’s followers left wallowing in devastation following the news, a handful have pointed out a rather awkward post-split commitment…

Dani and 26-year-old Jack are the social media hosts for next year’s National Television Awards – meaning they’ve signed on the dotted line to front the high profile gig as a duo.

Revealing the news last month, Jack had shared a snap of himself and Dani dressed in their glad rags and posing with NTA trophies.

‘So excited to reveal the news that myself and @danidyerxx we are going to be the National Television Awards 2019 Social Media Hosts #NTAs,’ he captioned the snap.

Dani shared a very similar picture, with Jack leaning in to kiss her on the cheek.

She said: ‘Amazing news… we are going to be the National Television Awards 2019 Social Media Hosts! #NTAs’

Following the heartbreaking news of their parted ways, a number of fans have now inquired if the appearance will still be going ahead.

One commented: ‘Well this is gonna be awkwardddd.’

‘Well this is going to be awkward now isn’t it?!’ another said.

A third asked: ‘Are you still hosting this together?’

But fear not, concerned fans – we’re sure Jack and Dani have managed to keep things friendly, and will probably just be hosting as good mates.