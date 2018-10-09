TMI! Jack Fincham makes BIG confession about his sex life with Dani Dyer

Lets hope Danny Dyer senior doesn't see this...

The birds and the bees… its a totally normal part of adult life. So why can’t we stop cringing at Love Island’s Jack Fincham and his TMI sex life info?!

Yup, it takes a brave man to open up about doing the deed with Danny Dyer‘s daughter. A brave man, or a silly man.

Either way, Jack has given Love Island fans *all* the deets on his bedroom antics with Miss Dani Dyer – and the 26-year-old is officially one smug kitten.

Speaking of impressing 22-year-old Dani with his smooth moves, Jack told The Sun he is currently ‘working on’ his skills – following what sounds like a less than impressive first time after the Love Island final…

At the time of their first bedroom dalliance, Jack had admitted: ‘It wasn’t a great performance from me’.