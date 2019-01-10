Jack Fincham reveals shock way he found out about Dani Dyer break up: ‘I just thought ‘f***ing hell’

This would have been sooo awkward!

Jack Fincham has finally opened up about his ‘split’ from fellow Love Island co-star Dani Dyer, revealing that the shock news of Dani’s Insta break-up message only reached him when he spotted it while out with friends at the pub.

Fans of the hit ITV reality show were also left reeling when Dani, 23, posted the now deleted message on her account in December saying that she had come to realise that Jani were not for the ‘long-term’.

And on last night’s episode of ITVBe’s three-part series Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island – looking at how the show’s star couple are faring after their win – Jack, 27, explains his reaction when the noticed the message pop up on his phone.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island winner Jack Fincham admits he finds it hard to trust people: ‘It’s a scary thought’

‘I was in the pub actually, with my mates. Everyone started staring at me with their mouths open,’ he said.

“I looked and you had put that thing up and ‘I just thought ‘f***ing hell’ and because everyone was saying it to me I thought it must be real.”

Continuing to explain how much Dani’s words hurt him Jack said:

‘This is going to annoy me because…you know why it annoys me, because I don’t like to put things on social media ever about personal stuff. That’s why I’m getting the hump,” Jack says.’

An emotional Dani then admits she made a mistake saying: ‘I’d rather just be honest and say I f***ed up. Can I just do that please? I’m just going to say I f***ed up’

And in an effort to make Jack understand how much she regrets the episode in their relationship she added:

‘I didn’t realise how much it would affect you Jack, I genuinely didn’t.

‘Obviously, I thought we was over. You have to put things out. It’s not like he didn’t know, he knew we were over at that point. It was horrible, I don’t want to upset anyone, it makes me sad.’

But it seems that despite the blip in the couple’s seven-month’s relationship, Jack revealed that once Dani’s message had sunk in it actually made him realise how much he loved her.

‘So, the fact that I thought that it was real [Dani’s Instagram message] made me realise actually I don’t ever want to split up with you.’

Judging by the stream of loved-up photos on both Dani and Jack’s Instagram accounts it looks like Jani could be here to stay.