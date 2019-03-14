The TOWIE star has spoken

Dan Osborne has responded to claims that he cheated on his wife Jacqueline Jossa with a former Love Island star.

The father-of-three took to his Instagram story today, following reports that he was spotted kissing Alexandra Cane at a nightclub in Manchester last week.

Addressing his 1 million Instagram followers, he said: ‘Hi guys. A lot of you may have seen the story that’s been going around online today. It’s a load of rubbish.

‘Yes, I was out in Manchester having a laugh. Yes, I was having a drink. Yes, I was having a little dance with friends. But no I did not kiss absolutely anyone.

‘Things get sold and there’s nothing you can do about it even though it’s out there and we’ve both denied it. There’s nothing I can do.’

He then added: ‘All I can tell you is that it isn’t true and I didn’t kiss anyone. Have a lovely day.’

Meanwhile, his wife and mother to his two daughters admitted that she was in need of a holiday amid reports that she has kicked her husband out.

The former EastEnders actress posted a selfie with the caption: ‘🖤I need a holiday. A long ass holiday. I have major brain ache. I cannot wait for summer 2019! #needaholiday #needtochill #wantsomesun.’

Her post came just hours before The Sun Online published pictures of Dan, 27, leaving Manchester’s Neighbourhood bar last Thursday with Alexandra and TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent.

One eyewitness told the website: ‘Dan was all over Alexandra. At one point he grabbed her and kissed her.’

Another onlooker added: ‘He was putting his hands all on her – grinding against her and thrusting his hips.’

Today, another insider told the publication that the marriage is finished.

‘Both Jacqueline and Dan have both told their friends it’s over,’ they said. ‘She was absolutely furious when she found out what he had been up to.

‘She feels embarrassed and very angry that he would put her through the stress and decided enough was enough so kicked him out.’

They continued: ‘Dan is truly gutted that Jacqueline is saying it’s over. He’s really hopeful he will be able to talk her round once she calms down.

‘He’s really angry about it all and telling friends he will do whatever he can to save his marriage.’

Before Dan’s Instagram post, representatives for Dan and Alexandra told CelebsNow: ‘Absolutely nothing happened with Alex – Dan has been friends for a while with her after working together. They all met up with friends and enjoyed a great night out like friends do.’