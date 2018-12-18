This is the CUTEST

If there’s one thing we can count on Jacqueline Jossa for, it’s making us smile with some adorable photos of her kids.

And the former EastEnders star has been at it again today as she shared the cutest photo of four-year-old Ella and five-month-old baby Mia in matching Christmas outfits.

Taking to Instagram, the little girls – who she shares with husband Dan Osborne – can be seen cuddling up while wearing pink winter dresses.

Alongside the sweet pic, the 26-year-old simply wrote: ‘Thank you 💞❄️’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the snap, as one wrote: ‘Beautiful girls!’

‘Oh my how beautiful do they look? adorable 😍,’ said a second, while a third added: ‘Beautiful girls and wonderful picture. They look so cute @jacjossa.’

A fourth noted how similar Mia and her Celebrity Big Brother star dad are, as they wrote: ‘Wow Mia is the spitting image of her daddy,’

Making our hearts melt a little bit more, Jacqueline also posted a photo of eldest daughter Ella getting a visit from Santa Claus yesterday.

In the pic – also shared on Instagram – the little girl can be seen stood in a sparkling sleigh while wearing an adorable pink coat.

‘When Santa pulls up outside your house on his sleigh and all sorts. Ellas face was a dream ❤️ Always believe baby girl. I love you and your sister.l millions. Mias face was hilarious. 🎅🏼,’ Jacqueline wrote.

This comes after the mum-of-two shared a heartwarming photo thanking ‘amazing midwives’ for helping her give birth.

‘I am supporting @pampersuk_ire and thanking my amazing midwives that where so incredibly supportive in so many ways, this time round I felt like I really wouldn’t have been able to do it all without them.’ Jacqueline shared alongside a hospital throwback photo.

Before adding: ‘Thank you so much.’

How cute is that?!