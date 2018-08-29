The actress has shared a sexy clip

Jacqueline Jossa has faced a tough few weeks after husband Dan Osborne entered the Celebrity Big Brother house following their split.

But it looks like the EastEnders star is putting her marital dramas aside as she enjoys a much needed break in the sun this week for a pals hen do.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, the telly star showed off her incredible post-baby body just two months after giving birth to her second baby Mia with Dan.

In a short clip, the 25-year-old can be seen strutting around the pool wearing a black and orange ‘bride squad’ swimsuit.

With her damp hair flowing down by her side and a smile on her face, Jac is definitely showing former TOWIE hunk Dan what he’s missing.

The sassy video comes after Jacqueline broke her social media silence over Dan’s stint in the CBB house yesterday.

In another Insta post, the actress thanked fans for their support next to a smouldering selfie, as she wrote: ‘Thanks for all the lovely messages. I’m having lots of family time and currently cuddling my princess Mia and debating whether I can fit a nap in.’

And 27-year-old Dan has also opened up about his marriage, as the reality star admitted one of the reasons him and Jacqueline decided to take a break from their relationship.

‘My wife, she could be shouting and going crazy at me, calling me things and I’ll go “I’m just going to go to the gym, I’ll be back in a bit”,’ he said.