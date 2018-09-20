The EastEnders star looks AMAZING

Jacqueline Jossa has been undergoing a mini-transformation since husband Dan Osborne entered the Celebrity Big Brother house last month.

After dropping a whopping one and a half stone following the birth of her second daughter Mia, now Jac has unveiled a brand new hairdo to go with her new image.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old was quick to show off her freshly dyed locks to her followers in a stunning selfie from her car.

Debuting the lighter tresses, Jac – who also shares three-year-old Ella with Dan – thanked her stylist and hairdresser as she wrote alongside the close-up: ‘Sort of a bit blonde.

‘Thanks @makeupbymikey for being my musical theatre partner Oo and also my fabulous make up artist. I love you💛 @senizalkancolour thanks so much for my blondish locks !! Xx’.

Obviously, her 1.4million rushed to comment on the photo with one gushing: ‘Wow!!u look incredible 😍😍’.

‘Amazing! Definitely your colour 😍’, said another, while a third added: ‘Gorgeous 😍😍 so your colour brings out colour of your eyes xx’.

And a fourth agreed: ‘Omg suits you so much!!! Stunning!!!’

This comes after EastEnders star Jac – who briefly broke up with 27-year-old hubby Dan back in April – opened up about her weight loss journey on Instagram.

‘Before I had Mia in between Ella and Mia I was the biggest I have ever been’, she told her followers.

‘Then I got pregnant and so I decided that I wanted to change as soon as I had Mia I thought I’m not going to let myself go.

‘I thought I really want to get back to a comfortable weight where I feel good where I feel confident. And I’m still on my journey but I’m already feeling so much better I’ve lost a stone and a half.’

Meanwhile, Jacqueline and former TOWIE star Dan have been putting on a loved-up display following their relationship woes.

After coming in third on CBB, Dan admitted in his exit interview that he’s keen to wipe the slate clean with his wife and make his family proud.

Throwing her support behind her beau, Jacqueline recently gushed on Insta: ‘It’s good to have this man back 💞 my girls where so excited to see daddy.

‘He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears 💞I love you. Always.’ Aww!