Have Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne SPLIT after just seven months?

Jacqueline has posted a cryptic message about her relationship online.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have had a rocky ride to say the least, but after reconciling seven months ago, things finally seemed to be falling into place for the couple, who are parents to daughters Ella and Mia.

But it looks like the pair have hit hard times again, after Jacqueline took to Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning to post a series of cryptic messages on her story. Eeeek!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Jacqueline Jossa reveals having kids put strain on Dan Osbourne marriage as she opens up on cheating rumours

The posts from the 26-year-old soap queen coincided with reports that Dan was partying the night away with a mystery blonde.

‘I hope the press are happy. They got what they wanted. Now leave us alone,’ she wrote.

Followed by, ‘I’m taking some time out.‘

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

She then later deleted the stories and posted another message on the matter, which read, ‘I’m taking a little break from social media in general guys.’

Dan has also commented recently on the drama surrounding the pair’s relationship. ’So much b******t gets posted and printed about me.. seriously just want them to leave me alone now,’ he posted to his one million followers.

More: Jacqueline Jossa announces big family news by sharing adorable throwback snap with Dan Osborne

‘It’s getting too much, I can’t even hang out with friends or even work without them taking s**t about me.

‘Am I being targeted? Cause I swear I don’t see others getting it like I do.’

Jacquline has previously spoken out about responding to the press on social media.

‘I’ve had moments where I’ve been like [about to respond to claims on social media] but then I’m like, “delete”!’ she admitted.

Speaking to rapper Harvey on his Team Harvey podcast, she continued, ‘It causes a conflict between the two people because I’m then going, “ugh, so frustrating, why don’t you just shut up?”

‘But you have to take the rough with the smooth. It’s all well and good to look in on the outside at a three-second picture or story [and] to have an opinion on it.’