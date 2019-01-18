Jacqueline gets real with followers...

One lady who knows how to keep it real with followers is the lovely Jacqueline Jossa.

Making sure her followers are always in the loop with her family happenings, fans of the former Eastenders actress look forward to Jacqueline’s regular online updates.

Most recently, the mother of three-year-old Ella and six-month-old Mia took to social media to let off some steam whilst battling with a ‘bad mood’ – making sure to remain as candid as ever.

Sharing a string of clips to her Instagram Story, the 26-year-old snuggled up with her youngest daughter on the sofa whilst getting brutally honest about motherhood.

Chatting with the camera, Jacqueline shared: ‘I realise my hair is crazy… I’m not in the mood to do it. I’m not in the mood for anything today.

‘I’m tired, I’m in a bad mood, irritated… anyone else?’

On the topic of keeping up with her beauty routine, Jacs continued: ‘It’s so unfair, everything changes for the woman…

‘Your body, your body shape, your hair… even your hair!’

Carrying on, Dan Osborne’s wife added: ‘So it’s not enough your body changes, all of your hormones change, your whole life changes… I’m in a bad mood guys!’

Despite Jacqueline’s candid rant, we’re sure the lovely lady soon managed to cheer herself up – having recently shared a sweet tribute for her brood of two.

Posting a snap of Ella and Mia enjoying some sisterly bonding time, Jacqueline penned a lengthy caption reflecting on motherhood.

The actress shared: ‘I really hope they know how much I love them. Doesn’t it scare you sometimes how you can love someone so much, all I want is for them to be proud of their mum.’

Keeping it candid, Jacqueline added: ‘Some times when I am so tired and I have had a bad day or I’m feeling hurt it’s hard to be an amazing mother 24:7.’

Signing off the post, she finally posted: ‘There is no such thing as a perfect parent. 🖤’

Keep doing you, lady!