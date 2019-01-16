These are adorable!

Just like the rest of us, Jacqueline Jossa has been dreaming about being back on holiday.

And the EastEnders babe shared a series of bikini snaps yesterday to remind her of a time when she didn’t have to wrap up in a jumper and scarf just to leave her house.

Taking to Instagram, 26-year-old Jacqueline can be seen chilling out by the pool in a yellow bikini as she kneeled on a sunlounger.

Showing off her amazing figure, the make-up-free telly star is giving the camera a big grin as her brunette hair tumbles over her shoulder.

In another snap, Jacqueline can be seen smouldering for a quick selfie in the sun as she pulls her fringe from her face.

Dispelling any rumours of a rift in their marriage, Jac cosied up to husband Dan Osborne in a third shot.

Showing off his huge biceps, CBB star Dan, 27, is topless in the sweet snap as he poses in a pair of black swimming trunks.

Two more photos show the couple’s adorable two kids Ella, three, and six-month-old Mia, enjoying their sun-soaked holiday last year. Cute, or what?

Alongside the post, she wrote: ‘To be back on holiday. I know it’s only January. FFS.

‘Swipe to see some holiday pics of me and my gang while Ella and I are poorly on our cosy bed made on the sofa. Classic illness move, making a bed on the sofa and films.’

Naturally, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the snaps, as one wrote: ‘What a beautiful little family 😍 you are such an inspiration to other mummy’s ☺️’

‘You have a stunning family and you are a natural beauty. 😍,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Aww I love family pics , beautiful little girls you have xx’

And it looks like Jacqueline was in a particularly nostalgic mood, as she also went on to share an old snap of herself as part of the social media trend ‘10 year challenge’.

In the throwback snap, the baby-faced star can be seen hanging out with one of her pals with adorable plaits down each side of her head.

AW! Keep the pics coming, Jac!