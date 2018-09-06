Jac says she's now slimmer than she was before falling pregnant

Jacqueline Jossa only welcomed her adorable daughter Mia nine weeks ago, but the new mum has revealed she’s feeling fitter than ever.

Former EastEnders star Jac – who shares daughters Ella, three, and three-month-old Mia with husband Dan Osborne – took to Instagram yesterday to show off her incredible post-baby figure in an underwear shot.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Posing for a quick mirror selfie in her bedroom, the 25-year-old looks amazing standing in just a black bra and matching underwear.

‘I’m slimmer now than before falling for Mia. I have a long way to go but I am feeling so much better!’, she confessed in the stunning snap.

The mum-of-two then went on to share a few more snaps showing off her body transformation since giving birth in June.

More: Sneak peek! As Dan Osborne opens up about his marriage to Jacqueline Jossa – see inside their family home!

After vowing to improve her ‘nutrition, body and mind’, Jac posted four photos of her journey so far, with the first taken seven weeks after she gave birth to Mia and another after nine weeks.