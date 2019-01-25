Baby number three for Jacqueline?!

Having hit headlines earlier this week, allegedly suffering a lovers tiff after the NTAs, Jacqueline Jossa has taken to Instagram to share some very telling information…

Following the glitzy affair, some snaps emerged in the press appearing to show the duo, who share their two daughters three-year-old Ella and seven-month-old Mia, engaged in an intense-looking debate.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Dan Osborne responds to claims he ‘rowed with Jacqueline Jossa’ at NTAs with fiery message

Sources had then claimed the root of the argument had been caused by 27-year-old Dan ‘talking to a group of women’ – with a fellow partygoer claimed 26-year-old Jacqueline was left in tears over the row.

However, despite the worrying claims, the former Eastenders actress has taken to social media to assure fans that everything is right as rain – even suggesting the duo could be considering a third edition to their brood!

Taking to her Instagram story, Jacqueline revealed she was feeling ‘broody’ – posting: ‘Mia makes me broody. But I know I won’t be this lucky 3rd time round.’

Adding that her girls are ‘actually so well behaved’, she then explained: ‘If I had another baby and it was a devil child, it’s not worth the risk.’

Jacqueline often delights fans with her regular updates of her adorable twosome – managing to keep it as real as possible with followers.

Sharing a recent snap of her daughters, Jacqueline penned a tribute to the girls highlighting that there is ‘no such thing as a perfect parent’.

‘These 2 are EVERYTHING 💞,’ she shared. ‘I really hope they know how much I love them.

‘Doesn’t it scare you sometimes how you can love someone so much, all I want is for them to be proud of their mum, to know that her mum is the real deal.’

Fingers crossed for some baby news soon!