A very candid admission from Jacqueline Jossa

With Dan Osborne currently locked inside arguably *the* most controversial Celebrity Big Brother series to date, estranged wife Jacqueline Jossa has hinted at her own dramas with her husband.

Jacqueline, who is the mother to two of Dan’s children, has reached out in the press regarding the mysterious status of her estranged marriage to the 27-year-old.

The 25-year-old Eastenders star Jacqueline labelled his appearance on the show ‘a shame’, as the couple are currently struggling with their own relationship.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

She explains: ‘The timing wasn’t great for us but I told him that if he felt like it was something he needed to do then I’d support him wholeheartedly.’

The new second time mother then added: ‘It’s been hard seeing Daniel discuss our marriage with a group of people I’ve never met.’

Jacqueline, who has been married to the former TOWIE star since last year, then added: ‘It’s a shame he went on the show while we were still figuring things out.’

More: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Dan Osborne emotionally reveals REAL reason behind marriage breakdown with Jacqueline Jossa

However, despite her regrets surrounding Dan’s appearance on the show, Jacqueline did confirm that she and Dan have been getting through their hardships together.

She explains: ‘We’re not officially back together but he’s living with us so we spend every day together, and we’re getting on really well,’

‘I don’t know what the future holds. Dan is my family and no matter what goes on in our marriage that won’t change.’

Telly star Jacqueline welcomed her second daughter Mia in July of this year – following the revelation that the couple had welcomed their newest addition amidst a tricky time in their relationship.

In fact, the couple had taken some time-out on their marriage whilst Jacqueline was still pregnant with her second tot.

At the time, Jacqueline had been careful not to comment too much on the allegations – having told Ok!: ‘We’ve been through a rough period but right now we’re getting on well.’

Well, you know what they say – absence makes the heart grow fonder! Lets hope this pair can make amends once and for all after CBB.