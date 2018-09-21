Jac has hit back at her haters

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne haven’t exactly had an easy ride with their marriage.

The celeb pair split back briefly in April after a load of cheating rumours, with TOWIE star Dan moving out of their family home.

But after a successful stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house, the 27-year-old admitted he was desperate to get his relationship back on track and vowed to be a better husband and dad to his three kids.

And it looks like Jac was happy to wipe the slate clean as she shared THIS adorable photo of her beau and their three-month-old Mia last week, saying she’ll ‘always’ love him. Aww.

But unfortunately EastEnders star has been receiving some criticism recently as she’s now taken to Instagram with a powerful message for her haters.

‘If you haven’t been through what others have. Don’t judge them. Everyone is fighting their own battles. It’s nice to be nice.’

You tell them, Jac!

This comes after dad-of-three Dan – who shares Mia and three-year-old Ella with Jacqueline and Teddy, four, from a previous relationship – jetted out of the country yesterday for an exciting new project.

Taking to his own Instagram Stories, the reality star filmed himself heading to the airport with Love Island star Chris Hughes, TOWIE costar Bobby Norris and Made In Chelsea’s Mark Francis.

‘Here we go, Luton airport, let’s do it! Ghost Hunting in Transylvania, what do you reckon Bob?’ he tells his followers in the clip, before Bobby adds: ‘We’re coming for you Dracula.’

He then went on to post a snap of all the boys together before they got on their plane, writing: ‘And we are taking off!! ✈ We are off to Transylvania for the weekend to film ‘Celebrity road trip – Lost in Transylvania’ for @5startvuk !! We are on the hunt for Dracula!! 🧛‍♂️ @chrishughesofficial @bobbycnorris @markvandelli 🙌🏼 Lets do it guys!! 🧛‍♂️’

Exciting stuff for Dan, let’s hope Jacqueline doesn’t miss him too much whilst he’s away!